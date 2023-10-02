Pelican Safari VIP Nudge Dredgers Aside in T10 Tape Ball League

By Samuel Peters

Playing at home on Thursday evening, Dredgers were handed their second defeat of the competition by the high-flying VIP.

Batting first, Dredgers got to 104 for three from their 10 overs, as D’ahri Hughes-Francis scored an unbeaten 38 which consisted of three fours and three sixes, while Melvin Charles smashed three sixes in a quick fire 23. VIP’s Osafa Bourne had two wickets for eight runs.

When the men from VIP batted, the very first over was filled with quality hitting by Leeward Islands’ Elroy Francis Jr (26) who took a liking to Jedidiah Martin’s pace, smashing him for three sixes in the first over of the innings. However, the introduction of Justin Athanaze and Glenton Williams clamped the run flow, resulting in VIP losing quite a few wickets. But the level-headed Police officer Malique Gerald arrested the situation and saw his team home with an unbeaten 31, hitting two fours and three sixes. VIP made 109 for seven to win by three wickets.

As it relates to the points standings, VIP is the only team to have already qualified for the knockout stage with 50 points from their five matches. Bullets, Dredgers, and Marko Inc Grill Box Buckleys 3Js have 30 points, with Bullets having two games left whereas Dredgers and 3Js have only one game.

Underdogs are in fifth place on 20 points and a significant win over Sisserou would improve their net run rate. It therefore means that Dredgers and 3Js would need to win their final games or try to maintain their NRR to a level that cannot be surpassed by the Underdogs.

Regarding the individual performances, Underdogs Captain Kenrick Scott leads the batting charts with 136 runs though VIP’s Demetri Lucas 133 and Demari Benta 127 are following closely. The bowling is led by Kenyatta Benjamin of the Underdogs with 7 wickets, while Kerry Burton, Glenton Williams, Javaughn James, Demari Benta, Kadeem Josiah and Samuel Peters have 6 wickets apiece.

The tournament will resume on Tuesday 3rd October, 2023, when Underdogs face last placed Sisserou in the first encounter, while Dredgers will host Bullets in the final game.