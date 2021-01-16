Pedestrian killed in road accident

Spread the love













A 65-year-old Clare Hall man was killed in an accident in Old Parham Road on Thursday night.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said the pedestrian appeared to have collided with a car in the vicinity of Gore’s Wholesale.

The incident involving a black Honda CR-V occurred at around 8.30 pm. The unnamed man was pronounced dead on the scene by a doctor just over an hour later.

The car was driven by a 34-year-old woman from Nut Grove. Inspector Thomas said investigations remain ongoing.