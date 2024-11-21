Pearl Quinn-Williams tapped to fill vacant Opposition Senate seat

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle has selected Pearl Quinn-Williams to succeed Senator Shawn Nicholas in the Upper House of Parliament, marking the transition on the Opposition bench in the make-up of the Senate.

Senator Nicholas, who announced her decision during Tuesday’s sitting of the Senate, said she was appreciative and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

Senator Nicholas will step down on Friday, November 22, concluding an 11-year tenure in the Senate while her replacement, Quinn-Williams, is set to receive her Instruments of Appointment next week Monday at Government House where Sir Clare Roberts, the Governor-General’s Deputy will preside.

Pringle, who is also the UPP’s Political Leader, praised Nicholas for her “exemplary service,” highlighting her professionalism, high standard of discourse, and unwavering loyalty to the United Progressive Party.

In an exclusive interview, Quinn-Williams revealed that her appointment was not a surprise but a humbling moment for her.

“The Political Leader had indicated to me more than a year ago that once Shawn would have resigned from the position, I would replace her,” she said.

Despite serving in an appointed capacity, Quinn-Williams follows in the footsteps of her sister, Dr Jacqui Quinn, the first woman elected to Parliament, in becoming a legislator.

“Well, she [Dr Quinn] would have been had the person who would have broken the glass ceiling, being the first woman in Parliament … I am not an MP but [now] being in Parliament, I look to her for advice and mentorship as I will look to Shawn and those who would have gone before Shawn like the former political leader [Harold Lovell] for mentorship.”

She emphasised her commitment to service, stating, “The whole idea of being a parliamentarian is really service to the people, and that I intend to make that the focus … looking at the merits of each Bill and making a determination of what are the merits and the demerits of the bill and how it can be amended to benefit the people in the most effective way.”

The new senator is cognizant of the high bar set by her predecessor, stating that the former senator has provided “stellar service” to the Upper House.

Quinn-Williams said she plans to not just meet but exceed the standards set by Senator Nicholas and previous senators.

Meanwhile, who will replace Senator Shawn Nicholas as Senate Minority Leader has yet to be officially confirmed, Observer media understands.

Quinn-Williams joins Senator Michael Joseph as the latest senator to join the Upper House this month.