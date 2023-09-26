‘Peace Pole’ unveiled to commemorate International Day of Peace

- Advertisement -

The Rotary Club of Antigua (RCA) recently unveiled a symbolic “Peace Pole” in recognition of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace.

The club echoed international calls to make the annual observance a meaningful experience personally and at every level of Rotary.

During a brief dedication ceremony at Rotary House’s grounds, under this year’s theme “Actions for peace: Our ambition for the global goals”, President Michael Spencer explained that International Day of Peace is a significant part of Rotary International’s calendar.

He added that it symbolises peace through attitudes, institutions and structures that ultimately contribute to peaceful societies.

Rotarians unveiled the pole to mark the international observance

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Director of the Foundation Committee — Past President Denise Armstrong — the Immediate Past President Ilean Ramsey explained that the symbolic pole is an internationally recognised symbol of the hopes and dreams of persons around the world, bearing the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in different languages on each of its four sides.

Vice President, Evangeline Allen, brought greetings in the absence of Assistant Governor, Diana Browne, in complimenting the club on bringing the concept to fruition.

Past President of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown, Reverand Kingsley Lewis, President of the Rotaract Club, Sherwyn Greenidge, and other members of the RCA were also in attendance.

International Day of Peace is commemorated globally on September 21 each year. In 1981, the UN General Assembly passed a unanimous resolution establishing International Day of Peace to commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples.