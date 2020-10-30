Patriotism is alive and well at TNK

Spread the love













The staff and students of the TNK primary School have not allowed Covid-19 to break their patriotic spirit. Last week, with social distancing protocols in place, the students went all out to visually represent their patriotism, as they adorned the colours of the flag in the “masked” edition of their annual Flag Week celebration. And from statement hats on Yellow Day to being regally adorned on Black Day, the students demonstrated their creativity with pride in recognition of 39 years of Independence. They even had a virtual mini flag rally and paid tribute to the late Sir Rupert “King Swallow” Philo. The staff and students of TNK have shown that even in a crisis they can still be patriotic. (Photos courtesy TN Kirnon School)