Pathologist confirms Bruce Greenaway died from ‘severe force applied to the neck’

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A pathologist took the stand last week in the trial of the quartet charged with killing Falmouth resident Bruce Greenaway.

He told the court of his findings after he examined Greenaway’s body on May 19, 2020.

Police officer Jason Modeste and Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin are believed to have been the last persons in Greenaway’s presence, and they are on trial for strangling the father of two.

Greenaway’s body was found at Indian Creek on April 13, 2020 – days after his family had reported him missing.

He was last seen alive on April 9, 2020, allegedly in a truck with the accused.

According to General Pathologist Dr Lester Simon, Greenaway was strangled through some sort of “serve force applied to the neck”.

The expert witness said he came to that conclusion having noticed a fracture to the upper wing of the deceased’s left thyroid cartilage and a haemorrhagic area on the neck.

The doctor went on to state that although there are several ways in which someone could be strangled, the 43-year-old’s “injury could not have been self-inflicted”.

The Falmouth man’s body, which was pulled from the shoreline at Indian Creek on April 13, 2020, was also severely decomposed and covered in maggots, and the superficial layers of his skin were slipping off of his body, the doctor shared.

Other haemorrhagic areas were also seen on his back, below his left buttocks, a piece of his genitals, his forearms, the center of his chest, part of the chest plate, his brain and membrane.

Dr Simon also revealed that he re-examined Greenaway in April 2023, having preserved the larynx and neck structures in formalin, and he came to the same conclusion.

The law enforcement officials have been on trial since March, but the matter has been met with several delays. The trial is now nearing its end and could be concluded as early as this week.