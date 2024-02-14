Passport fraud trial: Key witness statements appear to bolster prosecution’s case against Ray John

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The prosecution’s case against suspended Superintendent of Police Ray John and his former partner Shakema Charles appeared to have been reinforced yesterday with the addition of statements from two key witnesses.

John and Charles are facing charges related to conspiring with Vincentian resident Lonzel Jones to forge passport bio pages using unauthorised Multi-Layered Infilling Sheets between January 1 and April 7 2018.

Charles, who was an employee of the Antigua and Barbuda Passport Office, is accused of conspiring with John, who is alleged to have received 16 of the aforementioned sheets.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Shannon Jones-Gittens recently made an application to have the statements of Lonzel Jones and John’s nephew Geraldo James read by a third party, since they refused to testify.

Defence attorneys, Hugh Marshall for John and Michael Archibald for Charles, objected to the statements being read primarily on the grounds of unconstitutionality, but Justice Tunde Bakre ruled in favour of the prosecution, stating that the prosecution had fulfilled all requirements set out in Section 37 of the Evidence Special Provisions Act 2009.

Sergeant Verlica Chattam, the investigator who recorded statements from both men in St Vincent, read the statements.

Jones, in his statement recorded on April 25 2018, mentioned his various professions, including being a computer technician, graphic designer, and music producer.

He recalled being contacted by a man named Ezra Lampkin-Cruikshank on March 26 2018, who passed on his number to someone interested in speaking with him.

Subsequently, John messaged him, requesting documents which he said were for persons wishing to purchase land.

John assured him that there would be no repercussions once he deleted all of the evidence from his computer.

He said he was also promised to be compensated “good good”.

Jones then met with John’s mother, who provided him with an envelope containing passport pages, photos, and signatures.

After examining the materials and realising he needed a laser printer, Jones informed John, who sent $2,000 via MoneyGram for the $1,600 printer.

He then created the passport bio pages and met with John’s mother again to deliver them.

On April 4, John informed Jones that the documents were too small, but Jones, having to travel to Guyana, was unable to redo them.

John urged him to push back his flight and even sent him $800 to change his ticket.

Jones then received an envelope from John’s friend Lisborn Michael in St Vincent on April 5, which contained special paper, passport pages, a sample, photos, a business card, and signatures.

The 39-year-old said that after he finished the job, John arranged for him to meet his relative with the documents on April 6.

He said he met with Geraldo James near the airport and handed the envelope to him before checking in for his flight. However, police approached him at the LIAT counter and took him into custody.

In a statement recorded on April 26 2018, James explained that he and his uncle, John, did not speak much since he moved to Antigua.

The 30-year-old said that on the night of April 5, however, John called him asking him to collect documents from Jones.

James arranged to meet Jones near the Argyle International Airport on April 6 before his 5am flight.

He recalled that police intercepted him as soon as he collected the envelope, which he had no knowledge contained illegal items.

There is one more witness left to testify in the matter, Barbadian police officer Candacy Maynard, who had examined Jones’ electronic devices.

However, the court learned that her medical leave has been extended until May.

The prosecution was therefore forced to make another application to have her statement read in court as well.

The defence again objected but was overruled. Her statement and report will be read this morning.