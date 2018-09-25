Passengers injured as truck crashes into bus

September 25, 2018 Headline, The Big Stories No comments

Over a dozen passengers were in a bus nearby the Antigua and Barbuda International Institute of Technology when a loaded truck reportedly swerved from another vehicle and ran into it (the bus) this afternoon.

There was panic aboard the bus at first, until one passenger shouted, ordering the others to “get out”. The passengers escaped through the windows.

Others had to get help to exit.

Several of them sustained minor injuries from the crash and were taken to hospital. At this time, there are no reports of life threatening injuries to anyone.

The truck driver is being questioned on the scene.

Earlier report

The police and other emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident in the vicinity of the Antigua and Barbuda International Institute of Technology. A truck allegedly ran into a passenger bus. Several people have been rushed to hospital. More details to come…
