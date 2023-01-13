Parties urged to properly dispose of election paraphernalia

- Advertisement -

Political parties and residents involved in campaigning ahead of next week’s general election are being urged to properly dispose of campaign paraphernalia after the polls.

In recent weeks, the nation’s landscape has lit up with billboards, posters, banners and other campaign materials as the political groups look to shore up support in their respective bids to be elected.

When the dust settles, however, it is the hope of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) that everyone involved will remember their responsibility to properly clean up after themselves.

NSWMA General Manager, Daryl Spencer, told Observer yesterday, “A lot of these materials, they are not really time specific because I have been observing.

“For the institutions, the groups that may want to have them properly disposed, just contact the National Solid Waste Management Authority and we will act accordingly.

“Of course, we are not promoting any form of littering so to those individuals out there who are using paraphernalia and the like, please, do not have them thrown across the landscape. Secure them, and if you have large quantities you can make arrangements with us for us to manage them and dispose of them adequately,” Spencer said.

He also acknowledged that, so far, the NSWMA has not witnessed any significant littering with respect to the campaign materials, and revealed that the little that has been seen is being dealt with as part of the body’s regular duties.

“I, like you, would not say I have seen them being thrown across the landscape. There are very few cases of them. Posters, flags, and stuff that you would pick up but they are captured within our beautification process when we clean the sides of the streets. If they are in fact detached from any holding like lamp posts or whatever, we remove them and take them up,” Spencer added.

It is important to note that it is the responsibility of the political parties to remove all election paraphernalia within two weeks after Election Day on January 18.