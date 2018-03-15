Parties point fingers at each other in election bribery claims

Chairman of the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party, Chet Greene has dismissed claims of vote-buying and voter bribery by party as totally bogus.

Greene was responding to the claims levelled by the main opposition United Progressive Party.

He is demanding that the UPP produce evidence to support the claim, which the party made via a press release this week and also via their legal affairs spokesman Leon “Chaku” Symister.

Symister spoke to OBSERVER media on Wednesday and said the UPP only had reports from members of the public.

In a release Wednesday, the ABLP Chairman rubbishes the claim as fake.

He then accuses the UPP of doing that which it is claiming the ABLP is doing.

Greene alleged in response that in the last three general elections “the UPP engaged in the skulduggery that they are now trying to attribute to the ABLP in this election.”

But Greene too, provided no evidence to support the claim against the UPP.