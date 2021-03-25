Participants in youth leadership training programme awarded

One of the participants (left) accepts the supplies donated by the Sandals Foundation

Twenty-two young people who completed the Department of Youth Affairs’ (DYA) annual youth leadership training programme received their certificates on Tuesday.

The awardees – aged between 16 and 35 – included students, clerks, police officers and members of local non-profit organisations.

According to DYA Programme Officer Stephen Samuels, seminars on transformational leadership, positive youth development and climate change were among the areas of focus.

One of the sponsors, the Sandals Foundation also donated educational supplies to the school-aged participants.

Acting Director of the Department of Youth Affairs Dr Jrucilla Samuel (right) presents a certificate to a participant (Photos courtesy Sandals Foundation)

“Young people are the change makers that communities, and by extension our Caribbean, need. By helping them hone their skills in advocacy, diplomacy and decision making, we are essentially nurturing a generation that can effect sustainable social, economic and environmental change,” Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke, remarked.

Acting Director of the Department of Youth Affairs Dr Jrucilla Samuel thanked the foundation and noted the significance of such a programme in contributing to the “holistic development” of the youth.

“Youth development programmes are geared towards improving the fundamental, physical, developmental and social needs, and position youth as leaders in the community, organisations and domains where decision-making takes place,” she said.

“Through youth leadership programmes, young people are able to gain the skills and knowledge that bolster critical thinking, problem-solving, as well as civic engagement.”

A level two forum will be held from April 6 to April 29.

The programme, which began in 2006, has trained more than 600 youngsters over the years.