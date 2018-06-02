Part closure of Friars Hill Road takes effect

New Story

Motorists and the general public are asked to take note that a section of Friars Hill Road will be closed for approximately six weeks, in order to construct manholes, as the Ministry of Works continues the road rehabilitation project.

According to Shawn Thomas, the ministry’s public relations officer, the closure, which began yesterday, June 1, will affect the area between the pond near the West Indies Oil Company and the parking lot in front of the compound.

Thomas said that motorists heading to St. John’s should travel on “Extreme Gym Road, onto Marble Hill Road, onto Anchorage Road and then utilising Rowan Henry Street” as the alternative route.

However, he added, motorists can opt to use the “West Indies Oil playing field to allow yourselves to get in or around the closure.”

Thomas added that the ongoing project had also caused a section of the road in front of Royal Palm Place to be closed between 7 p.m. on May 31 and 6 a.m. yesterday.