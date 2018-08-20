Parliamentary Select Committee meets today

The Parliamentary Select Committee established by the Parliament on May 31, 2018 will be having two special sittings today at the Parliament Building.

The first session will examine the Architects (Profession) Bill 2018.

According to a release from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Chairman of the Committee, Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin, is welcoming all draft persons, architects, builders, contractors, students and other interested parties to join the discussions which will begin at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, at 1 p.m. the Patent Bill 2018 will be reviewed by the Special Select Committee, and all interested parties, including inventors, copyrights artists, persons involved in trade and commerce are asked to come out and share their views on the proposed legislation.

Invited persons are welcome to give recommendations, all of which will be examined by the Select Committee in their decision-making deliberations.