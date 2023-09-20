Parliament appoints select committee to review Fire and Rescue Service Bill

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The Lower House of Parliament has appointed a seven-member select committee to review and make suggestions on the Fire and Rescue Bill which was brought during its sitting on Monday.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin said the new law, once passed by the Parliament, will bring the fire department into the “21st century”.

Members of the Fire Brigade have long called for the separation of their department from the police force, with former Fire Chief Elvis Weaver leading the charge for reform for several years.

Many believe a separation would result in better training for firefighters and faster response times, by allowing them to focus specifically on fire duties.

To date, Antigua and Barbuda remains the only Caricom country that has not separated the two entities.

“After this act is passed, [the Fire Brigade] will be called the Antigua and Barbuda Fire and Rescue Services,” Benjamin said.

The Attorney General added that the new entity will also be part of the Coast Guard’s operations in the event of fires occurring on the ocean.

“We have these huge ships coming to Antigua, discharging oil, gas and so on from the bunker; you are going to be trained in the event of anything happening that you guys can go there and fight those fires on the seas as well,” Benjamin added.

He also revealed that discussions will be held with a view to having a building in the St Philip’s South constituency refurbished to house both a fire station and a police station.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General, along with the Leader of the Opposition and the Barbuda MP, have agreed to establish a committee to meet with members of the fire department, key stakeholders and members of the public to give their views.

The Attorney General will chair the committee with St John’s Rural East MP Maria Browne, St John’s Rural South MP Daryll Matthew, and St John’s City East MP Melford Nicholas representing the government of the select committee.

Additionally, the members of the opposition who will serve on the committee are Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle, St John’s Rural West MP Richard Lewis, and St Philip’s North MP Sherfield Bowen.