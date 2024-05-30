Parish League to resume following boycott over Blackhawks inclusion

- Advertisement -

Parish League cricket is set to resume this week following an apparent boycott of matches over the weekend as teams protested the inclusion of the Liberta Blackhawks on the schedule of the Sir Curtly Ambrose Limited Overs competition.

Following a meeting between teams and organizers of the competition on Tuesday, it was agreed that Parish League would resume on Thursday (May 20) with matches in the Sir Vivian Richards Thursday League with Blackhawks set to play Mahico at Clare Hall and Rising Sun facing Masters at Rising Sun.

Reports had indicated that at least three teams opted not to show for scheduled fixtures last Saturday, claiming that Blackhawks’ inclusion breached a competition rule, which indicates that no team should feature more than three first class (Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association) players.

On Saturday, Stingray City were scheduled to face Freetown at Seatons, Mahico were to face Liberta Blackhawks at Clare Hall, while Sea View Farm were to take on Masters. Matches on Sunday were postponed due to rain.

During Tuesday’s meeting, it was also agreed that no teams would be penalized for boycotting last Saturday’s matches. Also, teams will be allowed to register and play as many first class players as they see fit.