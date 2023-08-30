Parham Super League enters semifinals stage

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Parham Super League will enter its semifinals stage Thursday when the two top teams from Group A and Group B clash at the Parham playing field.

Winners of Group A, Pigotts Bullets, will take on Greenbay Hoppers — who finished second in Group B in the first semifinal — starting at 6pm, while Parham, after finishing second in Group A, will battle winners of Group B, Sap FC at 7:30pm.

One member of the organising team, Jeremiah “Fatty” Harriette, said the decision was taken to move the semifinals to Thursday, owing to the unavailability of referees for Friday’s original date.

“We are usually there on a weekend; however, all of the referees will be in a fitness test on Friday evening [and] that has really affected the schedule a bit, so that’s why we are moving to Thursday of this week. So, just to notify everyone, come on out on Thursday to support,” he said.

The Parham defender expressed gratitude to the participating teams and spectators who have so far supported the competition, which is in its inaugural year.

“We are grateful for the support that we are seeing from the clubs and the spectators. It has been tremendous so far, and I just want to thank everyone for their support. People like Peter Redz [Tevaughn Harriette], Astel Joseph who would have come onboard in giving that push in terms of the media, and we’re probably averaging around 500 persons per night at the gates,” he said.

The final will be contested on Saturday starting at 6:30pm.