Parham man remanded on attempted murder

A Parham man was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison on Thursday morning, after being charged with attempted murder.

Lance Williams, aka” Lenny” of Parham was accused of wounding 41-year-old Tyrone Monroe, also of the same address with a sharp object, during an altercation.

After the incident on September 17, the accused fled the scene but surrendered to the police at Parham Police Station around 11:45 am on Wednesday, accompanied

by his attorney.

Monroe is currently at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre nursing what was reported to be a punctured wound to his lung.

His condition is reported to be stable.

Williams will return to the All saints Magistrate’s Court on January 19,2022 for his committal hearing.