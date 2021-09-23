30.4 C
St John's
Thursday, 23 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesParham man remanded on attempted murder
The Big Stories

Parham man remanded on attempted murder

0
1

A Parham man was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison on Thursday morning, after being charged with attempted murder.
Lance Williams, aka” Lenny” of Parham was accused of wounding 41-year-old Tyrone Monroe, also of the same address with a sharp object, during an altercation.

After the incident on September 17, the accused fled the scene but surrendered to the police at Parham Police Station around 11:45 am on Wednesday, accompanied
by his attorney.

Monroe is currently at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre nursing what was reported to be a punctured wound to his lung.

His condition is reported to be stable.

Williams will return to the All saints Magistrate’s Court on January 19,2022 for his committal hearing.

Previous articleGovernment to legislate stiffer penalties for non-compliance
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

eight − 7 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

Do the right thing

The elevator may not go to the top floor

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021