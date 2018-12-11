Parham loses again, Blackhawks dent Grenades

Things took an interesting twist in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division over the weekend as former champions, Parham, and former President’s Cup winners, Grenades, both suffered shock defeats.

Playing in the feature contest of a triple-header at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG), Parham went under 2-0 to Richie Rich Five Islands.

Five Islands, also former champions, had strikes from Yoandir Puga in minute 32 and Sander Cervantes in added time.

The loss was Parham’s second in three weeks in the top flight after having gone under 1-0 to Old Road two weeks ago. They remain on seven points after five outings.

It was however, a welcomed victory for Five Islands who leaped to 10 points and second in the 10-team standings after five showings.

Meanwhile in Sunday’s opening fixture, Liberta Blackhawks recorded their third win this season, denting Grenades FC 1-0.

The lone strike of the 90-minute contest came from former national player, Lennox “Fox” Julian, in as early as the 14th minute, and Grenades, considered one of the powerhouses in the top flight, could not reply for the remainder of the contest.

The victory pushes Blackhawks to nine points in five matches, leveled with both Grenades and Old Road who both have goal differences superior to that of Blackhawks. The loss was Grenades’ second in five outings.

In the other match played on Sunday, newcomers FC Aston Villa snatched their first victory of the season, defeating Tryum 2-1.

Okeski Leadette put Villa ahead in minute 42 before Atapharoy Bygrave drew Tryum level after the interval at minute 61. It was however meant to be Villa’s day, as Ruben Pedraza clinched the winner in the 73rd minute.

The win takes Villa to three points after four matches, two points ahead of Tryum who have played a game more.

On Saturday, defending champions, Greenbay Hoppers, secured their spot at the top of the standings with a 3-0 victory over SAP. Eugene Kirwan netted in minutes seventh and 75th while Akeele Barrett scored in minute 19 as Hoppers moved to 12 points after five matches.

Swetes were also winners on Saturday, getting the better of Old Road 2-1. Azhino Solomon and Xavon Browne both scored once for Swetes while national striker Stefan Smith scored the lone goal for Old Road.

Swetes are now on 10 points and second in the standings while Old Road remains on nine points after five showings.