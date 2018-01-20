Parham In Command As Second Round Looms

Defending Premier Division champions, Parham FC, ended their first round campaign on a winning note as they opened a four-point gap at the top of the standings with a 1-0 victory over Pigotts Bullets on Thursday. In the first match of a double-header at the Antigua Recreation Grounds, Parham had their lone goal of the contest come from national striker Tevaughn Harriette in minute 34 as they move to 20 points, four ahead of second placed Five Islands and third placed Grenades who both have 16 points.

Coach of the Parham team, Rowan Isaac, said his players were motivated to end the first round on a winning note. “The players, even during the course of the week, went out with a mindset that they need to end this first round on a good note and more specifically, with a four-point cushion that would take us onto the second round so they meant they were never going to ease up although at times, we had some scrappy periods and we did get a lot of chances,” he said.

Bullets, following what was their fourth loss in nine matches, remain on nine points and third from bottom in the standings. Meanwhile, in the day’s opening fixture, FC Aston Villa edged Ottos Rangers 3- 2 in an exciting First Division showdown. Villa had goals from Ayo Simon, Elvis Thomas and Omega Jeffery as they led 3- 0 at the half but a second half double from substitute Junior Benjamin gave Rangers hope midway through the second half. It was however, not meant to be as Villa were able to hold out for the victory.

One member of the villa coaching staff, Sowerby Gomes, said his team became somewhat complacent after going 3-0 up in the first half. “What happened is that we came out flat, very flat in the second half but I think we did enough first half to merit us the results but I must give credit to Rangers for coming from three goals down to 3-2 and looking to even draw the game, tremendous praise must be given to the management team and coaching staff of Rangers,” he said.

Villa moves to 27 points, four points adrift leaders Liberta Blackhawks who have 31 while Rangers remains on 18 points and fourth in the standings.