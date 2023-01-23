Parham edge out Bullets, Hoppers hold Old Road to a draw

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Parham FC were the lone victors on Saturday night in the Antigua Premier League, winning 1-0 over Pigotts Bullets at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Technical Facility at Paynters.

Kenja Benjamin scored the winning goal for the former champions, finding the back of the net in minute 44.

Former champions Greenbay Hoppers came from behind to secure a two-all draw versus Old Road FC.

The early afternoon encounter of the triple header evening saw Old Road’s Shakkimba Williams draw first blood scoring in the 39th minute.

The second goal for the round south team would come by way of a penalty kick in the 87th minute of play from Raheem Deterville.

The celebrations would however be cut short for Old Road as Hoppers rallied, scoring as late as the 90th minute to make it 1-0.

They would find the back of the net just three minutes later stunning the Old Road men.

Meanwhile, in the other match played that day, Swetes FC and Tryum FC played to a one-all draw.

Tiquan Isaac drew first blood for Swetes as early as the 18th minute.

The downward spiral would however begin for Swetes in the second half as Jomo Andrew was red-carded for violent conduct in minute 68.

Almost 20 minutes later, Chevel Cunningham would score the equaliser.