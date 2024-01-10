Parham earns first Premier Division point

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former top flight champions, Parham FC, picked up their first point in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division on Monday when they played to an exciting 4-4 draw with Willikies FC at the FA’s technical and training centre.

Parham held a two-nil advantage after the first 35 minutes via strikes from Kenja Benjamin who opened the scoring in minute 14 and Keiron Richards who netted in minute 33. Willikies drew level with two early second-half strikes from Nadre Thomas in the 51st minute and James Simon in the 54th.

Parham was back in front just two minutes later when Benjamin scored his second of the match to make it 3-2, but a 73rd minute conversion from D’Jarie Sheppard brought Willikies back on level terms at 3-3.

An 83rd minute goal from national player Novelle Francis Jr had seemingly won the match for Willikes, but Jamol Yorke found an 88th strike to steal a point for the struggling Parham squad.

Parham’s Dennie Henry was red-carded in minute 40 for using offensive, insulting and abusive language or gesture to the match officials.

Parham moves into the 13th position on the standings with one point from five showings, while Willikies moves to five points and 10th after five outings.

Meanwhile, in the Second Division, Soccer Academy beat ABAYA 3-0. Keyondre Hewlett led the way with a brace, striking in minutes 33 and 74 while Michael Peters scored in the 58th minute.