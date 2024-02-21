Pares Secondary School hosts successful health fair

In a display of commitment to the well-being of students and teachers, Pares Secondary School hosted its rescheduled health fair on February 15, following a postponement due to inclement weather the previous week.

The event garnered active participation from approximately 130 students and teachers who participated in a series of health assessments, including checks for blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels, weight and height measurements, as well as counselling and food demonstration sessions.

The success of the event was further bolstered by the collaborative efforts with key health organisations as the school partnered with the Antigua and Barbuda Diabetes Association, Medical Benefits Scheme, Heart and Stroke Association, Rotary Club, and the Ministry of Health.

Dr Janelle Charles-Williams, community health educator and breastfeeding advocate, delivered a special presentation on the significance of breastfeeding. The students had the opportunity to gain insights into the health benefits of breastfeeding, contributing to a broader understanding of maternal and child health.

Overseeing this significant initiative was Juanita James of the Antigua and Barbuda Diabetes Association, who collaborated closely with the school to ensure the event’s success. It was the second edition of the health fair, with the first taking place during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.