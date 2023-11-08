Pares Secondary handed 9-0 defeat by Clare Hall Secondary in Schools Football

- Advertisement -

Robert Jeffrey netted four goals in the Under 14 division of the School League competition on Monday afternoon. He opened the scoring for the winners in the third minute before a flurry of five goals were scored between the 15th and 25th minutes.

Jeffrey scored in the 16th, 24th and 49th minutes; Dante Richards in the 20th and 36th minutes; Cosmore Jno Baptiste in the 21st and 32nd minutes; and Dwayne Emmanuel scored a solitary goal in the 25th minute.

Meanwhile, SJA beat Jennings Secondary School 5-0, with Iczhaire Sebastien scoring a double strike in the 37th and 39th minutes. Erije Joseph opened the scoring in the 24th minute with Joshia James scoring the second of the match in the 29th minute. Salliq Williams made it five with his goal in the 41st minute.

Also, Ottos Comprehensive won 3-0 over Sir Novelle Richards Academy with Kasim Pennyfeather scoring twice in the 37th and 43rd minutes, while Lithaddeus Christian scored in the 28th minute.

And, in the All Saints Secondary School versus Antigua Grammar School match, both teams played to a one-all draw with Kymani Francis (ASSS) and Tafari Parker (AGS) scoring for their respective teams.

Matches in the Under 14 division will continue on November 13.