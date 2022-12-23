Parents urged to guard against children overeating during the holidays

- Advertisement -

Parents and guardians are being cautioned not to encourage their children to overeat during the yuletide season.

The warning came from Head of the Pediactric Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis while sharing tips on how parents can ensure that the health of their young ones is not compromised during the holidays.

She said while this season encourages a lot of overeating and other unhealthy practices, it is essential that parents do not allow their children to change from their regular eating habits and over indulge.

“They should firstly try to maintain the normal eating pattern that the child would have outside of the Christmas season. So, if they usually eat three meals and two snacks, then maintain that and as far as snacks go, we really want to have healthy snacks, so fruits and vegetables are the preferred option.

“We try to ensure that our children don’t overeat. We have this tendency in the Caribbean where — and probably internationally as well — that we feel as though we don’t eat until we are only full but we feel like we are going to burst. We have to be familiar with the cues of our body. Listen to our bodies and even train our children as well that eating and feeling full is okay, you really don’t have to feel to the point that you’re over full,” Dr Belle-Jarvis added.

Her admonition stems from recent reports from other health officials about the scathing number of children who are now becoming obese in the country. She says whatever parents can do this holiday season to ensure the health of their children are in tip top shape is necessary and must be done.

One of those avenues is ensuring that their sleeping schedule remains intact and that physical activities are not limited.

“Physical activity is still a must. What we find with our parents and even guardians is that the screen becomes the babysitter but our children we want them to watch no more than two hours of screen time — whether it be their phones, their TVs, their iPads, their laptops and they must get at least one hour of physical activity each day.

“Gone are the days when the parents say ‘you know what, do as I say and not as I do’, so we are in the house as parents and we expect the children to have physical activity. Instead, make it a family event so that everyone in the family can remain active and be healthy,” she said.

She is also reminding those parents who have children who have been prescribed medication for whatever illness that they have refilled all prescriptions over the holidays.