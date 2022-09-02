Parents grapple with back-to-school shopping amid inflation and logistics woes

- Advertisement -

With just two days left before the official start of the new school year, parents have been sharing their challenges about their last minute back-to-school shopping for their children.

Observer media was on the busy streets of St John’s city on Friday afternoon speaking with parents about how their shopping is going amid increased prices and delays in supply chains brought on by the Covid pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

For months now the public has been feeling the squeeze where that is concerned – and this has been no different for parents.

One mother shared that it has been difficult acquiring full uniforms for her children, while a father and store owner admitted that shoe prices are both high and limited in stock.

“To be honest with you – with going back to school – everyone is rushing at the moment but the suppliers of Nike, Puma, Adidas, whatever brand, you can’t get them so that is one of the main problems with stores in Antigua,” he explained.

Purchasing school shoes was not the only item that parents had difficulty in getting, with one mother sharing her frustrations in finding specific stationery items and school bags.

“I had to walk to 10 different stores trying to find the right items. The prices weren’t that bad but it was difficult having to walk around to find some stuff,” she told Observer.

There were a few parents however who explained that they had already done the majority of their shopping online and were just purchasing one or two final items in the city.

One single mother encouraged others to order items ahead of time to prevent the last-minute stress of running around to find school supplies.

“I don’t really shop here and that’s because most things are usually out of stock and if they are in stock the prices are a bit ridiculous so I prefer to shop online,” she said.

“I am looking at a school bag for instance and the price is $250 and as a single mother spending that much money is already eating up your budget, so any advice I would give is to plan in advance and shop online,” she added.

The 2022/2023 academic school year will begin on Monday.