Parents anxious about school’s contact tracing procedures

Spread the love













Questions are lingering about the safety of schools and how they are being monitored for possible exposure to Covid-19.

Concerns were raised on social media following confirmation that students at a private primary school had been told to quarantine for contract tracing purposes.

Earlier this week, administrators at St John’s Lutheran School instructed students at the preschool level and three other classes to remain at home and quarantine for 14 days until further notice.

The bulletin posted on the school’s Facebook page stipulated various grades affected.

The school also noted that it could not confirm the Covid status of any child.

However, some parents have reacted angrily, flooding the Facebook page with a slew of questions they claim are going unanswered. Queries include the manner in which the contact tracing is being done, as some students have siblings at other educational institutions. The safety of teachers has also been flagged up.

Attempts to contact the school’s principal for comment have so far been unsuccessful.