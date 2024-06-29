Paragons Shoot Down Starz while Pytonz gear up for another shot at Stoneville in President Cup

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Day two of the President Cup saw intense clashes between the various sides in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association.

The evening kicked off with an intense match between the second-place league winners, Starz, and the third-place league winners, Paragons.

The latter set the tone early on by dominating with impressive offensive plays, putting Starz on the back foot, winning 25-14. They carried their momentum into the second set managing to dismantle their opponents with ease with a 25-13 scoreline.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the third set when Jaya Carr was introduced as a setter and Giselle Azar as an outside hitter for Starz. Their inclusion and switch changed the dynamics of the game, as they fought tooth and nail to snatch a set away from Paragons by a narrow margin of 25-23.

In the fourth set, Paragons initially took the lead, but Starz mounted a remarkable comeback, capitalising on their opponents’ errors and applying immense pressure. The set went down to the wire, but ultimately, Paragons managed to return the favour, holding on and securing the upset over Starz to win 25-23, therefore winning the set three to one. The entirety of the match lasted two hours and six minutes.

Pytonz went head-to-head with Top Ranking Storming Lions in the second match. Pytonz came out guns blazing in the first set to win 25-15, while Storming Lions seemed to struggle to find their rhythm. The tables turned in the second set, as Storming Lions upped their game and clinched a hard-fought victory 25-22.

Undeterred, Pytonz regrouped and devised a solid game plan, overwhelming the Storming Lions in the following sets 25-14 and 25-18. Their momentum proved too much for the opposition to handle, as Pytonz emerged victorious, ultimately winning the match three sets to one.

The Best of Three Finals will begin on Wednesday evening when Paragons take on CAI Da Squad at 6:45, while Pytonz will seek revenge on Stoneville in the second match after an unfortunate end to the league season.