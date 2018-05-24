Paragons and Stoneville retain titles

Paragons and Stoneville regained their female and male titles in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) league over the weekend.

Paragons, who ended their campaign undefeated with a 6-0 record, came back from two sets down to edge out powerhouse team, Jets, 3-2, in the female category.

With Jets taking the first two sets; 26-28,23-25, all hope seemed to be lost for the defending champions but the Paragons who feature a number of national players rallied to take the third and fourth set; 25-17, 25-21 to push to a final fifth set.

The champions rode that momentum straight into the deciding set and edged out Jets, 15-11.

Stoneville secured their second straight title as they handed former champions, Enforcers, a 3-1 defeat.

After taking the first set, 25-11 the champions faltered in the second losing 21-25, giving Enforcers some much needed confidence.

That confidence would however be cut short as the champions, led by national player, Adrian Constant, grabbed both the third and fourth set, 25-21, 25-17.

The top four teams in each category will now focus their attention on the President’s Cup. (Carlena Knight)
