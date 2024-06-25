Paragons and Starz victorious in Division Two Volleyball

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Straight sets victories were the modus operandi of Paragons and Starz in Division Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association when they played on Sunday at the YMCA Sports Complex.

In the first match, Paragons played the Royals in the first match winning 25-15, 25-12 and 25-14 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes. The second match saw Starz beat Dynasties 25-16, 25-7 and 25-20 with the match also lasting one hour and three minutes