Paragons and High Flyerz dominate in straight-set victories at ABAVA League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Paragons and High Flyerz were too classy for their opponents on Thursday evening at the YMCA Sports Complex in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association Local League.

Playing in the first match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes, Paragons took on Starz in Division 1 of the Female Competition sweeping them in straight sets three zip.

They won the sets in the following order 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17. In the final match, High Flyerz flew too high for Renegades as they too were swept by the same margin of three-nil.

They won the sets 25-10, 25-16 and 25-15 in a match that lasted 55 minutes.