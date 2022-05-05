Paragons and Enforcers record wins in National Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Defending female volleyball champions, Paragons, bounced back from their upsetting loss to Da Squad last week to trounce North Coast Hardware Starz 2 on Wednesday night.

Starz 2 got their lights dimmed at the YMCA Sports Complex, as Paragons defeated them 25-20, 25-10, 25-10, leaving no chance for the Starz to get back into the match.

This is Paragons’ first win of the competition.

Meanwhile, in the lone male encounter that night, former champions Michael Freeland Enforcers defeated Sharks 3-1 in sets.

Sharks’ bite was not hard enough to stop Enforcers, and despite winning the first set 17-25, they could not seal the deal and pull off the upset; instead they went under in the other three sets – 25-11, 25-9, 25-15.

Sharks have yet to win a game this season.

Games will continue on Saturday starting at 6.30pm as Da Squad will face Stoneville in the female division, while Highflyerz will battle Storming Lions in the male category.