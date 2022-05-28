Paragons and Enforcers advance to Volleyball League finals

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Defending female volleyball champions Paragons and Michael Freeland Enforcers advanced to the finals of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) league.

Enforcers stunned High Flyerz to win 3-2 in sets in the feature match of the double header Thursday evening at the YMCA Sports Complex.

After falling behind 2-0 in sets (11-25, 20-25), it looked as if High Flyerz were on their way to securing the first spot in the finals in the male division, but they couldn’t put away the former champions and instead saw their chances dwindle away with each passing set, as Enforcers won the third, 25-23, the fourth-25-18 and the fifth-15-10, sending High Flyerz packing.

Meanwhile, Paragons who had a slow start to their 2022 campaign now have a chance of securing back-to-back titles as they defeated North Coast Hardware Starz 1 in straight sets to advance to the finals.

The champions won, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12.

Both teams will wait to see who they will face in the finals as the second semi-finals matches is expected to spike off on Saturday with JanServe Cool and Smooth Da Squad facing Jetz and Stoneville battling Renegades.