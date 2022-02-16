Parades on the agenda for ‘exceptional’ 7-day Carnival 2022

By Kadeem Joseph

[email protected]

Amended mas routes and a “full cultural infusion” are on the cards for Carnival 2022 as more details emerge about the event’s resumption after a two-year hiatus.

Recently installed Minister of Creative Industries Michael Browne believes, although changes have been proposed to what has been branded as the region’s ‘greatest summer festival’, the event will still be exceptional.

The minister said while Carnival normally runs for 13 days, this year’s edition will be packed into seven days.

He explained that the July 27to August 2 plans remain “tentative” in what he described as a “fluid agenda” for this year.

“On Saturday 23rd you’re looking at T-Shirt Mas dubbed ‘Carnival warm up’. Of course, we are going to have amended routes to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are observed and people are able to celebrate within their bubbles,” he added.

Consultations over this year’s festival began last week and are expected to continue with relevant parties.

Browne said while some people are reluctant to go to Carnival because they believe “too much vile things [are] taking place”, this year’s festivities will be focused on culture.

“We are bringing back some culture in the carnival,” he said. “We are going to turn St John’s into a festival city for the seven days; we are working closely with the police to get that done.”

According to reports from the ministry, the proposed schedule for this year’s Carnival includes the staging of T-Shirt Mas, Carnival Monday and Tuesday Mas, Calypso and Soca Monarch and Panorama competitions under conditions that will allow for the safety and health of patrons.

The Festivals Commission is also hoping to organise pre-Carnival and other events to include a formal gala celebrating the 80th birthday of Sir McLean “King Short Shirt” Emanuel, a Teen Rave, a battle of the bands, an adjusted Melting Pot, and car show competition, according to the ministry.