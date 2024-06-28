Panorama could be absent from Carnival this year amid row over finances

- Advertisement -

The Panorama show – long a staple of Carnival celebrations – is seemingly hanging in the balance this year due to the Pan Association and Festivals Commission failing to reach an agreement.

According to the Festivals Minister, Daryll Matthew, the country’s Pan Association (ABPA) is insisting on a larger financial contribution from the Festivals Commission for this year’s event.

The Commission issued an ultimatum to the ABPA, urging them to sign the Carnival contract by 4:30pm yesterday or risk the competition’s cancellation.

Matthew confirmed that the contract was not signed.

ABPA is requesting a higher financial contribution from the Commission this year, asking for $400,000 instead of the $300,000 provided in 2023.

In response, the Commission proposed an offer of $330,000 along with 4,000 tickets, with the promise that the Pan Association could retain the proceeds from the ticket sales.

However, ABPA is standing firm on its request and has stated they do not intend to sell any tickets, which resulted in them being issued the ultimatum.

When approached for comment on the situation, Matthew told Observer, “We can’t leave that night open. If we get to a point where the Pan Association decides not to participate and to withdraw their services, we will have to do something on that Saturday night.

“I hope we do not get to that point. I’d say it’s a very sought after night. It’s probably one of the most sought after nights that final week in Carnival. But I don’t even want to start to think about what could go down, because I’m hoping we don’t get there.”