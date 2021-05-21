Pair sentenced for breaking into and stealing from granddad’s house

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two young men have been sentenced for breaking, entering and larceny at a home in Potters that belongs to one of their grandparents.

In September 2019, 20-year-old Damian Crump of Hatton and 22-year-old Shaquan Buckley of Gray’s Farm pried open the bedroom window of the first defendant’s grandfather’s house and ransacked one of the rooms.

They stole three gold chains, an iPhone, an ID bracelet and other items valued at almost $6,000.

Crump was picked up days later at Cash Wiz in Woods Mall with some of the stolen items, while Buckley was arrested in Gray’s Farm.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh was informed that a total of $3,234 from the stolen goods was still outstanding.

She then sentenced Crump to time served since he had already been behind bars for a year and two months

But Buckley was fined $3,234 which he has to pay before the end of June this year, or he would also spend a year and two months in jail.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Jahvante Lloyd of Villa admitted to Chief Magistrate Walsh yesterday that he broke into the Twist Fitness Gym in early January and stole $3,400.

He will learn of his punishment today when he appears before St John’s Magistrates’ Court.