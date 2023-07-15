Pair accused of intimidating complainant in high profile case to appear before High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Two Sea View Farm residents who are accused of sending messages to cause hatred and intimidation had their case committed to the High Court’s September assizes.

Jafari Matthews and Jerri-Ann King are believed to have “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sent messages electronically to the complainant in the serious case against former All Saints West MP Michael Browne of which he was acquitted in 2021.

The duo first appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in January 2022 having been granted station bail.

However, noting the serious nature of the offence, their station bail was revoked and they were given bail in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

Bail was also given on the condition that they sign in at a police station three times a week and provide two local sureties.

They were also warned against maligning, bad talking and spreading false information or else they would be placed behind bars.

Matthews and King made all of their appearances thereafter before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

Their case was only recently committed to be called in the High Court sometime from September where they will be arraigned.