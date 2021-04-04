PAHO DIRECTOR SAYS “THE TIME FOR RELAXING IS NO WHERE CLOSE”

Spread the love













While Covid-19 vaccination programs are slowly progressing across the Caribbean, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) is reporting that the rate of transmission is still too high within many of its member-states.

PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne, told a media briefing late this week, that over the past month, weekly new infections in the wider Americas have been averaging close to one million.

Dr. Carissa Etienne, PAHO Director 2018-2023

Some countries with already-peaked or declining infection numbers – including Antigua and Barbuda – have chosen to pullback some of their restrictive measures, amid calls from their citizenry for increased freedom.

In this regard, Dr Etienne warned that – with many countries now facing their worst infections rates since the start of the pandemic – the time for ‘relaxing’ is nowhere close.