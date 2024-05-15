Pacesetters and Roman Hill get wins on opening night of national netball competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Pacesetters in the A Division and Roman Hill in the Mixed Division as the 2024 edition of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) competition got underway at the popular YMCA Sports Complex on Monday night.

Contesting the feature game of a double-header, Pacesetters edged the National Under-21 Team, winning 24-18. Penelope Adams and Krizia Duncan were the top contributors for Pacesetters, sinking 11 of 14 and 11 of 20 attempts respectively. Kishorna Aubrey piked up two of three attempts also in the winning effort.

For the National Under-21s, Jheneira Pierra led the charge with nine of 14 attempts while Stacia Henry sank six of her 12 attempts. Jahida Payne chipped in with two of her five attempts.

Meanwhile, Roman Hill made light work of All Saints Attackers to win 37-15 when they met in the Mixed Division.

Akiel Hazelwood led the charge for Roman Hill with 26 of 37 attempts while Carl Kirby sank six of seven attempts. In a losing effort, Anjis Anthony picked 13 of 18 attempts while Keaddy Martin had two of three attempts.