Owner of popular restaurant says she is strong in face of traumatic gunpoint robbery

By Robert A Emmanuel

The owner of the popular food franchise, Roti King, spoke to Observer media five days after two men robbed them at gunpoint.

On Saturday, Shira Tahir-Nelson and her husband were working at the restaurant when two men robbed them of EC$3,000 and tickets to the popular annual event, Farmers Only.

Commendations have been going out to the bravery of a nearby officer who engaged the men in open gunfire.

The officer was shot below the right knee and had to be taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC).

The two perpetrators fled the scene.

Speaking for the first time since that incident, Tahir Nelson said she was still reeling after the traumatic experience.

“I keep on seeing this vision of the person coming to me when I close my eyes to sleep, but I am continuing to pray that I get over it soon,” she said.

The businesswoman noted while she just wanted to get back to her routine operation of working and serving customers; she noted that she has subconsciously begun to scrutinize persons entering her store more closely.

While the owners of Roti King have experienced several incidents of break-ins, this was the first time that anyone had threatened them with a firearm.

“I don’t know what I would do [if I had a chance to speak with the robbers] since I have just been in my zone,” she explained.

She added that she was thankful that an officer was nearby as she said the situation could have been worse.

While this was the first time that someone has threatened to use a weapon against her and her loved one, several incidents have been reported this year alone with persons, especially young people, brandishing weapons against individuals and businesses.

Tahir-Nelson warned that this noticeable spate of criminal activity will have a detrimental effect on tourism, and she encouraged young people to not follow anti-social behaviours.

“A lot of them need to think about what is right and wrong, and not to say that my father grew up to be a gangster, so I want to be like him.

“A lot of them see the new shoes, the new phone and want them, and if their parents do not have the money, they are going out to do anything, whatever they see on TV, or what their friends influence them to do to get by,” she explained.

The police have reported that they have arrested two suspects connected with this matter, and their investigations continue.