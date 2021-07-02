Owner of popular bar fined for having social gathering

Spread the love













Owner of Dre’s Bar, Andre Hull (Social media photo)

By Latrishka Thomas

The owner of the popular Dre’s Bar on Kentish Road has been fined $500 for having a social gathering with scores of people in August last year.

On the night of August 23, police officers were on mobile patrol on Kentish Road when they observed that the Pasta Box Restaurant or Dre’s Bar was in full swing with about 65 persons inside.

When the police entered the establishment, they spotted three individuals in particular who were not wearing their face masks, including Andre Hull.

The officers inquired into who owned the establishment and Hull identified himself as the owner.

He was then arrested for having a large social gathering, exceeding the number of persons permitted by the law in such a small space.

Hull, Housni Maarmi and Bryan Samuel were also arrested for not wearing masks.

Maarmi is said to have become upset and asked the officers why they were not arresting everyone, while using indecent language.

As a result, he was also charged for the latter.

In September, the three men pleaded not guilty to the offences and were placed on trial before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh some time after.

Yesterday, the Chief Magistrate acquitted Hull for failing to wear a mask since evidence revealed that he had been eating at the time, but he was found guilty of having a social gathering and subsequently fined $500.

Maarmi now owes the state $1,000 as he was found guilty of the two charges against him (failing to wear a mask and using indecent language).

Samuel was also found guilty of not wearing a mask and was fined $500.

The three men will be imprisoned for one month each if they fail to pay the fines by the date stipulated.