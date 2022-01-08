Overdue Athletics Association Vote To Come In February

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) will go to the polls next month.

This, according to sitting president Everton Cornelius, was the consensus of the general body when they met recently to vent the issue of what is an overdue election.

“Everybody … the general body has decided to do it at that time so they are all geared for that. I was trying to have it before I leave and it wasn’t possible, so we had a meeting and discussed the whole matter and they agreed to do it at that time. We are looking at a date around the 14th [February] but I’ll be having a meeting next week Wednesday with the executive and we’ll set the date then,” he said.

The athletics association vote was constitutionally due for the first quarter of 2020 but suffered setbacks for varying reasons.

Cornelius had pointed to what he called the unpreparedness of some clubs as a major hindrance while Covid-19 protocols also restricted large gatherings.

Cornelius said that in short order, the body will write to the relevant authorities seeking guidance on the way forward regarding gatherings and the pending meeting.

“We will discuss all that and we have to watch that really closely to see how exactly we can get this election off because we need to get it done and I need to get it out of the way because it is becoming a bother to me now. We don’t really control the situation as it is right now so we just have to follow the protocols as it’s been laid out and if we can’t we just can’t and if we can then we will have it,” the athletics boss said.

The former national athlete also outlines the requirements for anyone wishing to vie for any executive position on election night.

“First of all, you must be a member of the athletics association and you must be nominated by two individuals who are in good standings meaning financially and having no outstanding matters pending with the association that needs to be review or are under review so you’ll get the nomination form from us and you submit the name and the two seconders,” he said.

Cornelius will be seeking a third term in office when the elections are held.