Overall winner declared in RORC 600

An overall winner has been declared in this year’s RORC Caribbean 600, a thrilling 600-mile race around 11 islands beginning and ending in English Harbour. Christopher Sheehan’s Warrior Won (USA) was presented with the trophy at last night’s prize-giving ceremony.

The Pac52 was deemed winner according to a handicapped rating system. On board was Antiguan sailor Tristan Louwrens of Willoughby Bay.

In addition to Sheehan and Louwrens, crew also included Thomas Allin, Stuart Bannatyne, Norman Berge, Richard Clarke, Shane Diviney, Scott Ewing, Gregg Griffin, Morgan Gutenkunst, Hartwell Jordan, Collin Leon, Chris Lewis, Henry Vogel and Christopher Welch. (Photo by Edwin Gifford)