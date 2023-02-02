Over Half Million Dollars’ Worth of Drugs Seized.

- Advertisement -

Over half of a million dollars worth of controlled drugs were seized by the police in two separate occasions on Wednesday 1st February.

In the first incident, several packages of Hashish were found floating ashore on a beach in Barbuda and handed over to the police stationed on the sister isle. The substance amounted to 77 pounds and with an estimated value of $523,899.

Following that seizure, the police and customs conducted a joint drug operation at the Airport Cargo Shed and found five packages with 5 pounds of Cannabis.

The illegal substance was concealed inside a cardboard box. It is estimated to be valued at $30,000.

The police are continuing investigations into both incidents.