Over 300 CXC exam absences in A&B this year – thousands of dollars in registration fees forfeited

By Latrishka Thomas

The recent sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams in Antigua and Barbuda has unveiled a concerning trend: there were 350 exam absences, equating to a significant financial loss of around $30,000 to students and their families.

Local Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Registrar Myrick Smith revealed that information yesterday as he compared this year’s CSEC results to that of 2022.

In 2023, a total of 1,216 candidates registered for the exams, covering 7,696 subjects. This represents an increase from the 1,177 students who registered for 7,860 subjects the year before.

However, when the time came for students to sit their exams, only 7,346 were taken, a decrease from the 7,430 sat in the previous year.

That means that there were 350 absences this year. While that is less than the 430 in 2022, it has raised concerns about the possible reasons behind these high rates of absenteeism and the impact it might have on the students’ academic achievements.

On a more positive note, the pass rate for students who did take the exams this year improved, with 75.4 percent receiving passing grades, compared to 72.3 percent the previous year.

These were not the only matters highlighted by the CSEC exams. Smith pointed out that “in Antigua’s case, it [irregularities] has most to do with cell phones. We had in 2023, if my memory recalls, maybe three or four cases of students having within the examination room during the time when the examination is in process their cell phone or some device which is not allowed”.

Smith emphasised that in most instances, the students’ actions were unintentional, saying, “I think in the majority of instances, it was not deliberate; it is just that a student forgot that the cell phone was in their pocket and here they are in the exam, and the cell phone goes off.”

However, he warned that the consequences of having a cell phone or unauthorised device during the exam can be severe.

Smith said, “If you are caught with a cell phone, even though it’s off, even though it’s not working, it is almost automatic that the grade will be disallowed, and you’d be disqualified from this exam.”

He recounted a specific incident involving a student with a smartwatch who had inadvertently left it on during the exam but was caught with it after returning from the bathroom.

“That, again, is an absolute no-no. The fact that it was found on you when you were coming from the bathroom makes it even worse. That’s an almost guarantee that CXC will disqualify that candidate in that specific subject area,” he explained.

According to the CXC, who’s responsible for overseeing the exams across the region, a total of 19 irregularities were detected during the CSEC exams, including cases of students with cell phones, plagiarism, disruptive behaviour, unauthorised materials, and malpractice.