Over 100 patients benefit from free cataract surgery at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre

- Advertisement -

To carry on with its mission of transforming lives, Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) held another successful Cataract Surgery Clinic last week, during which over 100 patients from across Antigua and Barbuda received free life-changing cataract surgeries.

The clinic, which was held from May 21 to 28 — and supported by the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment — helps individuals who cannot afford to pay for cataract surgery get the vision-correcting care they need.

There is no way to prevent cataract formation, a condition where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy and eventually results in vision loss. Surgical treatment is necessary to replace the clouded lens and restore lost sight.

“There are many working people who need cataract surgery, but can’t afford to pay for it,” explains Dr Osama Dias, SLBMC Ophthalmologist.

“The goal is to eradicate blindness due to cataracts in our country and bring as many people as possible from blindness to useful productive lives. Working along with our colleagues from Trinidad Eye Hospital, we’ve been able to restore sight to hundreds of people whose blindness was not only devastating to them as individuals, it was also a burden on their families.

“No one in Antigua and Barbuda should have to go without needed cataract surgery due to finances. In my estimation, this is simply one of the most impactful programmes of our hospital, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that the people in our community who needs this support, gets it.”