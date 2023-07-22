Ovals Ojays and Flyers Basketball take series lead in Basketball Association playoffs

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former champions Ovals Ojays and Flyers Basketball jumped out to one-nil series leads in their best of three series in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) playoffs following game one triumphs at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday.

In a close an exciting match-up, Ovals edged Northside Stingerz by three points in overtime, winning 84-81 after the teams ended the fourth quarter 72-72.

Stingerz claimed the opening quarter by a 22-15 margin before Ovals rebounded to outscore their opponents 26-16 in the second quarter. The teams were evenly matched at 15-15 in the third quarter while Stingerz outshot Ovals 19-16 in the fourth quarter to level the scores.

The former champions however kept their composure to claim the overtime battle by a 12-9 margin and take the contest.

Joshua Minner and Mario Davis were the top scorers for Ovals with 30 points each. Davis also had 10 rebounds and four assists while Minner had nine rebounds and seven assists. Tavarus Benta chipped in with 18 points and seven rebounds.

In a losing effort, Jamine Charles lead the way for Stingerz with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jayden Andrew chipped in with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, Flyers Basketball rallied to an 81-71 victory over Potters Steelers in game one of their series.

After being outshot 19-12 in the first quarter, Flyers dominated the other three quarters for the 10 points triumph. The former champs outscored Steelers 23-19 in the second quarter, 26-15 in the third quarter, and 20-18 in the fourth quarter.

Salassie Brathwaite led the scoring off the bench with 27 points. David Hernandez had 17 points and seven rebounds also in the winning effort.

In a losing effort, Cohen DeSouza led the scoring for Steelers with 23 points and 12 rebounds while Ammiel Williams added 11 points off the bench.