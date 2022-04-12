Ovals Flyballers record double wins in Village Netball League

By Carlena Knight

Ovals Flyballers had much to celebrate on Sunday night in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village league.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets edged out Gray’s Green Tigers 22-21 in the highly competitive mixed division encounter.

The match, which was the feature game of the night, saw Flyballers who were led by goal-shooter Akiel Hazelwood dominate in the first half to lead by some five points, but a late rally by the Grays Green team had YMCA in a frenzy with fans for both sides cheering on.

The late rally would however not be enough for Grays Green and as with the knock-out result, they found themselves losing in a tight match to the Red Rockets.

Hazelwood ended the game banking 21 of his 27 attempts for the victors while Randy Frederick was the top scorer for Grays Green netting 19 of his 24.

This is the first loss for Grays Green in the regular season while the Red Rockets remain undefeated.

An hour earlier, Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets Female team recorded their second win of the competition. edging out John Hughes Female Flyers 17-13.

For Ovals, Carlena Knight scored nine of her 14 attempts while teammate Krizia Duncan banked eight of her 10.

Former national player, Jamila Fitz was the leading scorer for the John Hughes team netting nine of her 21, while teammates Shawntia Smith and Latisha Phillip both contributed making two in a losing effort.

In the other matches played that evening, Drahz Eastsiders kept their undefeated record defeating Spencer’s All Saints United 1, 19-13, while Willikies Rangers suffered their third straight loss, this time at the hands of Curtain Bluff Old Road, 24-7.

Nationals defeated John Hughes Flyers 24-12.

Eastsiders’ Esther Samuel scored 15 of her 17 attempts while for All Saints, Kika Josiah made eight of her 15.

National player, Amey Lake led Old Road banking 22 of her 26 shots while Patara Davis, another national player, sank five of 15 for Willikies.

Games will continue on Thursday night at the YMCA Sports Complex starting at 6:15pm with Ovals Flyballers Uprising 2 facing Wadadli Events Old Road while Grays Green Tigers will battle Curtain Bluff Old Road 1.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Division at 7:15pm, Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets will play Ovals Flyballers Black Eagles, All Saints All Stars will meet Ovals Flyballers White Doves and Drahz Eastsiders will battle Grays Green Tigers.