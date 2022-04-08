Ovals Flyballers enjoy perfect night in village league netball

Ovals Flyballers were twice successful in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Community/Village League when games continued at the YMCA Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

Playing in the mixed division, Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets defeated Nationals 31-27. For Ovals, Akiel Hazelwood scored 25 from 34 attempts, Daniel Perez netted five from 10 attempts while Patrina Green scored one from four attempts.

For Nationals, Seymone Parkes sank four of nine attempts while Amey Lake hit 23 from 29 attempts.

Meanwhile, Ovals Flyballers White Doves defeated John Hughes Flyers 26-22. For Ovals White Doves, Carlena Knight scored eight from 15 attempts while Molefi Joseph scored 18 from 22 attempts. For John Hughes, Jamila Fitz netted nine from 13 attempts while Calvin Carr scored 13 from 20 attempts.

In the female division, Drahz Eastsiders defeated Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets by a 25-12 margin. For Drahz Eastsiders, Seymone Parkes scored five from 11 attempts while Esther Emmanuel ended with 20 from 23 attempts.

Shooting for Ovals Red Rockets, Knight scored two from three attempts, Krizia Duncan scored hit nine from 17 attempts and Green sank one from three attempts.

In the other female division clash, John Hughes Female Flyers defeated Willikies 22-19. For John Hughes, Fitz scored 14 from 23 attempts and Shawntia Smith scored eight from 12 attempts. For Willikies, Kizzy Hughes sank nine from 13 attempts, Patara Davis scored five from 12 attempts, and Atina Grayman hit five from seven attempts.