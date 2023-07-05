Ovals and Stingerz dominate opponents in Division One basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ovals Ojays and Northside Stingerz enjoyed comfortable wins in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division One competition on Monday as they remain in the hunt for league honours.

The win was the seventh in nine games for multiple-time champions Ovals as they blew away Braves Basketball by an 87-39 margin at the JSC Basketball Complex.

Kareem Edwards led the way for the victors with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Joshua Minner chipped in with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jevon Andrew had top scored for Braves with 12 points off the bench while also gathering seven rebounds. Tamraj Stuart had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Ovals Ojays

Ovals are third in the standings with 16 points while Braves sit at the bottom with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Stingerz beat Spanish Heat 100-67 also at the JSC basketball complex as they picked up a fifth straight win in the competition.

Jamine Charles led the way for Stingerz with 23 points and nine rebounds while Keroi Lee added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

In a losing effort, Steven Matthew top scored for Spanish Heat with 16 points while Gabriel Perez sank 13 points and pulled 13 rebounds.