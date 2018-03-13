Ovals 2 suffer sixth straight loss

F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays 2 suffered their sixth straight loss in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league on Monday night, as they fell to H.U.F. Baldwin Braves 70-61 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Ovals, who ends the first round of matches with a record of one win and six losses, could not contain Braves’ Tristan Jacobs who had a 24-point, 6 rebound, 6 steals performance.

He was assisted by Tyrel Merrick who sank 10 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Ojays’ Percy Adams had 15 and 5 steals while teammate, Michael Jeffers netted 12 points.

Former national junior player, Shevaun Francis chipped in, snatching 10 rebounds and blocking 5 shots in a losing effort.

Braves now hold a record of 4 wins and 3 losses.

Antigua Home and Office Depot Rebels broke their two-game losing streak as they defeated Christos Supermarket KAG United 73-53.

Youngster, Mike Mills was an unstoppable force as he led the Rebels with 20 points.

Gabriel Perez assisted with 14 points and 9 rebounds with teammates, Toriano Matthew and Jermin Henry contributing with 10 points and 5 rebounds and 10 rebounds.

Neville Chambers sank 19 points for United while teammate, Kwame Huntley chipped in making 10 points and 7 rebounds.

John “John-I” Samuel and Thomas Skerritt grabbed a combined 16 rebounds in a losing effort.

Rebels now hold a record of 4 wins and 3 losses while United drop to 2 wins and 5 losses.

Games will continue on Thursday in Division one as Potters Steelers will face Ottos Full Throttle at 6:45 p.m. while at 8:30 p.m., Yorks Crushers will play H.U.F. Baldwin Braves.